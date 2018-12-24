MILL VALLEY (KPIX) — Flooded and closed. A foot deep or more in some places. Caltrans coned off the area and closed the North Bay intersection early, establishing a detour.

Some drivers just didn’t want to obey but even BMW drivers get the message eventually. King Tide always win, especially when its pouring down rain.

CHP Officer Andrew Barclay says the combination King Tides and heavy rain keeps them busy.

“If the road is closed, do not try to drive through it. And yet, people will and our message is always this,” Barclay said. “If we can get in to rescue you, because our vehicles are going to get stuck, then you’re stuck there as well.”

Then there’s bike riders, who went around the edges ignoring the detour.

Bicyclist James Thorp explained, “Through the King Tides. I didn’t realize it, I didn’t check the weather. My Phone said it wasn’t going to rain this morning so.

By mid-afternoon, the tides receded and most vehicles could get through, but just as the last cones were removed, the sky opened up on Mill Valley.

Tuesday’s tides will be slightly lower.