Filed Under:Crime, Homicide, Indian Basin, San Francisco, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in the India Basin neighborhood of San Francisco early Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Evans Avenue after officers received a ShotSpotter notification, police said.

After officers arrived on the scene, according to police, they found a vehicle which had been in a solo-vehicle crash with the victim injured from at least one gunshot wound. The man, who was also the driver, died at the scene

Police are investigating the shooting and no suspects are currently in custody

No further information is immediately available.

