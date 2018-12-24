OAKLAND (AP/CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders’ game against the Denver Broncos on Monday night could mark the team’s last game at the Oakland Coliseum before relocating to Las Vegas.

The rundown Oakland Coliseum will be the site of the Raiders’ 2018 home finale against longtime divisional rivals the Broncos.

The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 and have no lease for next year. With Oakland officials having sued the team for the move, the Raiders are looking for temporary homes for 2019.

On Friday, San Francisco Giants officials said they are exploring the possibility of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park next season.

The Giants confirmed the possibility of it happening in a statement: “There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park. Many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans.”

The Giants’ new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told KPIX he just heard about it on Friday.

While this proposal is in the exploration phase, there are a lot of factors that can get in the way of it becoming a reality.

A major issue is that the San Francisco 49ers own territorial rights to the market — which means they would have to approve any move by the Raiders to San Francisco.

AT&T Park has converted into a football venue in the past. It has hosted 11 college bowl games and was the home of the University of California Berkeley football team for one season while Memorial Stadium was undergoing renovations.