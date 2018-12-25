BOSTON (CBS News) — A Massachusetts prosecutor has charged Kevin Spacey with sexual assault, more than a year after a former Boston news anchor came forward with allegations the disgraced actor sexually assaulted her teenage son at a bar in 2016, officials announced Monday.

Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said in a statement “a criminal complaint of indecent assault and battery” has been issued “against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey,” for the July 2016 incident. Spacey will be arraigned at Nantucket District Court Jan. 7.

As news of the criminal charge began circulating, the former “House of Cards” actor tweeted out a video channeling his Frank Underwood character from the acclaimed series — his first tweet since October 2017. In the three-minute video titled “Let Me Be Frank,” Spacey alludes to his dismissal from the show, which happened as numerous allegations against him surfaced.

