MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-car crash Tuesday morning near Martinez in unincorporated Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP officers responded to the crash at 10:43 a.m. in the area of Cummings Skyway just north of state Highway 4.
A Ford sedan had drifted off the roadway and onto a dirt shoulder when it overcorrected into oncoming traffic and crashed its passenger side into a Nissan Xterra, the CHP said.
The Nissan driver died at the scene and the Ford driver was hospitalized with major injuries but is expected to survive, according to the CHP.
Officers are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved, and any witnesses are asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
Cummings will remain closed as officers investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of opening.
