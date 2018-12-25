SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One man was dead, another wounded and evidence markers were strewn across a San Jose street early Christmas morning following an officer-involved shooting.

San Jose police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Leigh and Fruitdale avenues not far from San Jose City College at around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect who was killed wasn’t identified. The second suspect suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was being treated at a hospital. No officers were injured.

No further information was immediately available.