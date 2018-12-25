  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Officer-involved shooting, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One man was dead, another wounded and evidence markers were strewn across a San Jose street early Christmas morning following an officer-involved shooting.

San Jose police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Leigh and Fruitdale avenues not far from San Jose City College at around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect who was killed wasn’t identified. The second suspect suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was being treated at a hospital. No officers were injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s