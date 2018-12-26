ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda teachers would get a 4.5 percent pay raise under a tentative agreement recently reached between their union and the Alameda Unified School District, school officials said.

However, the one-year tentative deal must still be approved by the members of the Alameda Education Association, which represents teachers, nurses, speech and language pathologists and counselors.

If the union members approve the contract, Alameda’s school board will vote on the pact on Jan. 22.

The school district and the union have been negotiating since October 2017, according to school officials.

“I’m grateful to our bargaining team who has put an incredible amount of time into getting this done,” union president Judith Klinger said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to taking this to our members for their vote,” Klinger said.

Alameda Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said, “I am so heartened to be able to announce this news. We have been working hard over the last year to find more money for our employees.”

School board president Mia Bonta said the board “deeply appreciates the efforts of the negotiating teams.”

Bonta said, “It is a priority of the school board to increase employee salaries and we know our negotiating teams put enormous effort into coming to this agreement.”

The school district’s other unions, the California State Employees Union Chapter 27, which represents office and technical workers and paraprofessionals, and Chapter 860, which represents custodial, maintenance and food workers, reached agreements in August on a 4.5 percent annual raise.

The school district serves about 9,500 students.

