SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The first day of Kwanzaa honoring Umoja, or unity was celebrated with events around the Bay Area.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration honoring African heritage, from December 26 to January 1. It was created by Dr. Maulana Karenga, in 1966. Each day honors one of seven guiding African principles, with candle-lighting ceremonies to mark them. On the final day, there is a feast and gifts are exchanged.

The Village Project’s 13th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration kicked off at noon in San Francisco City Hall, with a dance performance and a keynote address from Dr. Maestro Curtis.

Later, the Museum of the African Diaspora presented The Daktari Medicine Collective Dancers.

A candle-lighting ceremony along with art, games and traditional African food is happening at the African American Art & Culture Complex located at 762 Fulton Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, Alive and Free – Omega Boys Club will celebrate Kwanzaa at the Bayview Opera House, located at 4705 3rd Street in San Francisco, from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. There will be food, performances and other festivities.

On Friday, the Brotherhood of Elders hosts its annual Kwanzaa celebration at the West Oakland Youth Center located at 3233 Market Street. There will be a performance by Donte Clark and Jazz Hudson.

On Saturday there will be a Kwanzaa celebration in Hayward with the Afro-American Cultural and Historical Society located at Palma Ceia Baptist Church, located at 28605 Ruus Road.

On Sunday, there will be a Kwanzaa celebration at the African American Heritage house located in San Jose History Park, 635 Phelan Avenue. The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and includes libation, drumming, storytelling and a candle-lighting ceremony. African attire is encouraged.

The South Bay Kwanzaa Collective is also hosting Kwanzaa celebration on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the First AME Zion Church located at 95 South 20th Street, in San Jose, with storytelling, drumming, libation, food, and a special tribute to Aretha Franklin and Nancy Wilson.

Admission to all these events is free.