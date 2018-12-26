VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Former Vacaville police Chief and City Councilman Gary Tatum died early Wednesday morning at the age of 83, city officials said.

Tatum spent 14 years as police chief and four on the City Council, as well as spending 12 years as the chief executive officer of the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce.

Current police Chief John Carli, who was hired by Tatum, said in a news release that he was “a mentor to me, a guiding example of excellence.”

A native of New York, Tatum served for 19 years with the Palo Alto Police Department before coming to Vacaville and served in the U.S. Navy, city officials said.

Services and other arrangements for Tatum are still pending, according to the city.

