SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — An inmate walked away from the grounds out support facility at San Quentin State Prison late Wednesday evening, prison officials said.

At around 9:35 p.m., the escapee, an inmate named Mendoza, was reported missing during an official head count. This prompted a search of the area, and it was confirmed that Mendoza had escaped.

The prison activated the Emergency Operations, Escape Pursuit Plan in an effort to locate Mendoza, a 24-year-old Hispanic male. He’s described as being 5’5″, 177 pounds.

Mendoza was incarcerated from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017, serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjack and evading a peace officer while driving recklessly. He arrived at San Quentin on April 28, 2018.

Anyone with any information on the location of Mendoza should contact Lt. Samuel Robinson at (415) 455-5000 or their local law enforcement agency.