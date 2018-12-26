SAN FRANCISCO – Mariah Carey hasn’t performed in the Bay Area in a while, but her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” sure did. On Christmas Eve, the 24-year-old song was played 10.8 million times, setting a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.

Upon learning that her record set a new record, Mimi went on Instagram, posting “Such an amazing Christmas gift! THANK YOU.”

Carey announced her ‘Caution World Tour’ last October, but there were no scheduled Bay Area performances in the Bay Area.

Until she comes… we’ll just have to sing along!

All I Want For Christmas Is You (lyrics)

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There’s just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas

Is you

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You baby

I won’t ask for much this Christmas

I won’t even wish for snow

I’m just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won’t even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

You

All the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of children’s

Laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa won’t you bring me the one I really need

Won’t you please bring my baby to me

Oh I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for

I just want to see my baby

Standing right outside my door

Oh I just want him for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

All I want for Christmas is you baby

All I want for Christmas is you baby

Songwriters: Mariah Carey / Walter N. Afanasieff

All I Want for Christmas Is You lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.