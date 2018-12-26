SAN FRANCISCO – Mariah Carey hasn’t performed in the Bay Area in a while, but her Christmas classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” sure did. On Christmas Eve, the 24-year-old song was played 10.8 million times, setting a new one-day streaming record on Spotify.
Upon learning that her record set a new record, Mimi went on Instagram, posting “Such an amazing Christmas gift! THANK YOU.”
Carey announced her ‘Caution World Tour’ last October, but there were no scheduled Bay Area performances in the Bay Area.
Until she comes… we’ll just have to sing along!
All I Want For Christmas Is You (lyrics)
Songwriters: Mariah Carey / Walter N. Afanasieff
All I Want for Christmas Is You lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.