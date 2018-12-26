This Sept. 9, 2011 photo shows the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at a the popular Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in Page, Ariz. The spot is so popular that authorities have imposed parking restrictions for safety, and a new viewing deck has also been built recently. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PAGE, Ariz. (CBS SF/AP) — Authorities said a San Jose teen girl visiting Arizona has died from what appears to be an accidental fall.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the 14-year-old girl was initially reported missing by her family around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The girl and her family were visiting from San Jose. She was last seen in the area of Page on Horseshoe Bend Overlook, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Crews with CCSO and the Arizona Department of Public Safety began to search the area.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter later spotted the girl’s body about 700 feet (213 meters) below the overlook.

Authorities were not able to recover her body until Tuesday morning, since her body was located close to nightfall. Her body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

The CCSO believes the fall was an accident, but the incident remains under investigation.

