NEWMAN (CBS SF) — A Stanislaus County police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Newman early Wednesday, triggering massive manhunt for the gunman throughout Northern California, authorities said.

Newman police said 33-year-old Officer Ronil Singh was killed just before 1 a.m. during a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman. He cried “shots fired” over the radio and then went silent.

Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect had fled the scene in his vehicle believed to be a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup.

Singh was a native of Fiji and has been employed by Newman Police Department since July 2011.

“Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson. “If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets.”

The investigation was ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.