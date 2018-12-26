Comments
SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire erupted in a San Rafael apartment building Wednesday, destroying two units and sending a resident to the hospital with minor burns, authorities said.
San Rafael fire said they got a call reporting the fire at 10:37 a.m. at 120 Larkspur St. Towering flames and billowing smoke was visible for several miles.
Quickly working firefighters were able to knock down the fire by 11:03 a.m., but not before two apartment were destroyed and two others damaged by smoke and water.
One person suffered minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.
Cause of the fire remained under investigation.