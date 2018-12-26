SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire erupted in a San Rafael apartment building Wednesday, destroying two units and sending a resident to the hospital with minor burns, authorities said.

San Rafael fire said they got a call reporting the fire at 10:37 a.m. at 120 Larkspur St. Towering flames and billowing smoke was visible for several miles.

Update: Two 2nd floor units heavy fire damage. Water/smoke damage to 2 ground floor units. pic.twitter.com/pRD5E9AhKj — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) December 26, 2018

Quickly working firefighters were able to knock down the fire by 11:03 a.m., but not before two apartment were destroyed and two others damaged by smoke and water.

Structure fire at 120 Larkspur Street under control. 1 minor civilian injury. pic.twitter.com/Ysbwe8h6BS — San Rafael Fire (@SRFD) December 26, 2018

One person suffered minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.