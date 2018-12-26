VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — The city of Vallejo’s homicide rate has dropped 67 percent this year since 2017, and police are crediting an expansion of the department’s community outreach program.

Capt. John Whitney told KPIX 5 there have been six homicide cases in Vallejo in 2018 compared to 18 cases in 2017.

“I’ve been working with the Vallejo Police Department for 19 years,” said Whitney. “I’ve never seen a drop like this.”

Whitney also said all of this year’s homicide cases have been solved, a rarity in law enforcement. He lauded the department’s community outreach program, which helps to form relationships between police and the public.

“When we do go to a scene and they see an officer they know, the community is more likely to talk to them and has a certain level of trust with them that allows that citizen to feel comfortable talking to that officer or detective,” said Whitney.

Whitney confirmed that the victims in the six homicides were Ronnell Foster, Darryl Huckaby, Coy Lacy, Jr., Gerardo Geovanni Suarez Marin, and Trinh and Tram Tran.