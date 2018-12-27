HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A transformer exploded in Hayward on Wednesday night, injuring a PG&E employee who was working on nearby power lines, police and utility officials said.

Hayward police issued an advisory shortly after 11:30 p.m. about the explosion and said it caused a power pole and vehicle to catch fire.

Santa Clara Street was closed from Ocie Way to Redbud Lane as police, firefighters and PG&E responded to the incident.

PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi confirmed this morning that a PG&E employee was injured while responding to an outage in Hayward Wednesday night, and said the utility would release further details about the case later Thursday.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.