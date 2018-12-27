FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — An investigation conducted by multiple police departments led to the arrest of a suspect involved in a string of retail thefts at Solano Mall, Fairfield police said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Archble Crump of Suisun, was positively identified as one of multiple suspects involved in three thefts at the Ulta beauty store in the Solano Mall from Oct. 25 to Dec. 13., as well as other thefts in other jurisdictions, which are currently under investigation.

The suspects robbed the Ulta store three different times: first, they stole $4,600 worth of merchandise, then $6,000 and, finally, their last hit totaled over $10,000.

Police said that in each of the thefts, two or more suspects entered the store, selected an empty merchandise bag, filled the bag with items and left the store without paying.

Fairfield detectives learned that Crump was possibly living in San Pablo. They began to conduct surveillance and located him leaving a home in a residential area.

Crump was arrested on Dec. 26 with the help of the San Pablo Police Department and was taken into custody by Fairfield detectives. During a search of the San Pablo residence Crump was believed to be living in, detectives found an assault firearm and a large amount of marijuana.

Crump had been living with Tanya Williams, a 28-year-old San Pablo resident who was arrested and booked on charges of possession of an assault weapon and possession of marijuana for sale. She was booked into the Contra Costa County jail on Dec. 26, 2018.

Crump was booked into the Solano County Jail on theft charges. From the five theft cases currently under investigation by the Fairfield, Vallejo and Pinole police departments, it was determined that over $35,000 worth of merchandise has been stolen. These are still ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the retail thefts at Ulta is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, the 24-Hr tip line at (707) 428-7345, or Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

You may also send information via text by texting TIPFAIRFIELDPD followed by the message to 888777. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.