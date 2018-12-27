NEWMAN (CBS SF) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff on Thursday said authorities have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a police officer in the town of Newman as an undocumented immigrant.

While the Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson did not identify the suspect by name during the press conference late Thursday morning, he did say that authorities had determined that he was in United States illegally.

Police said 33-year-old Officer Ronil Singh was killed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop for suspected drunk driving at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman. He cried “shots fired” over the radio and then went silent.

Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A ground and air search began after the fatal incident. Authorities were looking for a man seen in surveillance photos at a convenience store shortly before the shooting.

He appeared to be a heavy man with short, dark hair, a silver chain, jeans, dark T-shirt and a dark jacket with white Ecko brand patches on the shoulders.

“We have identified a suspect in this case. We are actively pursuing every investigative lead,” said Christianson. “We will relentlessly continue to hunt our suspect down and bring them to justice.”

The sheriff pointedly contrasted the legal status of the suspect with that of the slain officer.

“Unlike Ron, who emigrated to this country lawfully and legally to pursue his lifelong career of public safety and public service by being a police officer, this suspect is in our country illegally. He doesn’t belong here. He’s a criminal,” said Christianson. “We will find him, we will arrest him and we will bring him to justice.”

Authorities believe the suspect is still in Stanislaus County. He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Earlier in the press conference, the Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson made an emotional plea for justice as he tearfully remembered the last time he saw Singh early Christmas morning when he relieved the officer so he could go home to his wife and infant son.

“I think what’s being lost here is — yes, he was a police officer, and that’s why all of you are packed in this room, because he was tragically taken from us. But what needs to be known is that he was truly just a human being and an American patriot,” said Richardson.

The Chief remembered Singh being one of his first hires after taking over the department and how Singh told him he came to America to become a police officer. Richardson praised Singh for how much he loved his job and how he never seemed to be in a bad mood.

The Chief broke down when he spoke of relieving Singh less than 24 before he would lose his life while on duty.

“This was not supposed to happen,” said a tearful Richardson. “I did not know Christmas morning, at four o’clock in the morning when I said goodbye to him and sent him off to his family, that it would be the last time that I saw him.”

The sheriff’s department has created an official donation page to raise funds for Singh’s family.

Officer Singh had been on the Newman police force for more than seven years. He was a K-9 officer specializing in narcotics detection and was just one of 13 officers on the local police force.

Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and a 5-month-old son, authorities said.