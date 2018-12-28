  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Most likely, the ‘just-in-time-for-Christmas’ apocalyptic Netflix monster-slash-horror flick, ‘Bird Box’ only meant to scare the bejeezus out of you, but its unintended consequence, in the form of thousands and thousands of memes, is breaking the Internet.

Never mind that it broke the record on Netflix with 45 million people watching in just the first week. Those memes!

Bird Box stars Sandra Bullock alongside such talent as John Malkovich (too many credits to cite) and Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), as she survives in a world where looking at the light makes you kill yourself.

Based on the novel by Josh Malerman, Bullock takes a pair of adorable children on a trip through river rapids while blindfolded. The scene is not intended to be ridiculous, but the memes about it and the rest the film are insanely funny.

Now folks are blindfolding themselves, grabbing little kids and running around, crashing into walls, paddling in the bathtub, trying to drive cars in social media posts, that range from sublime to ridiculous, to just plain wrong.

The sweetest stories are the ones were about Rhodes’s sudden ‘bae‘ status.

One thing’s certain, though. Bird Box, a made-for-streaming movie, is about to best last year’s cult film ‘Get Out’; Esquire has even done the requisite ’20 questions about…’ piece. But, do recall, Get Out was supposed to be funny.

Spoiler alert — watching the memes before watching the movie might ruin the suspense. It may also make you chuckle, every time you cover your eyes.

Just enter the hashtag #birdbox. Here are 14 favs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

BirdBoxBae🥰🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by @ tiggy2timez on

 

 

 

 

