HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A helicopter pilot was forced to make a crash landing at the Skywest Golf Course in Hayward after the helicopter collided with a large bird Friday morning, according to authorities.

The helicopter hit the bird while taking off around 10:45 a.m.

The Hayward Fire Department responded to the crash on the 17th hole of the course at 1401 Golf Course Road, according to spokesman Don Nichelson. He said the helicopter landed on its skids, and there was no fire or leaks.

The pilot and passenger on board were not injured, but the plane was severely damaged, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“They got pretty lucky,” Nichelson said.

