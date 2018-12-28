NEWMAN (CBS SF) — The man suspected of gunning down Newman police officer Cpl. Ronil Singh during an early morning traffic stop was taken into custody Friday in Bakersfield, authorities said.

Deputy Blake Edwards with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest. Details were to be released at a noon news conference.

A massive statewide manhunt had been underway since Singh was killed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop for suspected drunk driving at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman. He cried “shots fired” over the radio and then went silent.

Following up on leads in the case, Stanislaus County detectives and other law enforcement officers conducted a search of a farmhouse in El Nido on Thursday, but no sign of the shooting suspect was discovered.

Following up on leads, detectives have searched a property in El Nido in Merced County. The suspect was not located at the property and the investigation remains fluid.

The truck used by the suspect was recovered abandoned in the Newman area. Authorities believe the suspect – who is in the United States illegally – was in hiding in Stanislaus County, but Facebook photos have surfaced of the man also spending time in the Bay Area.

Among the images is one of him standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Authorities began an intense search throughout Northern California for a man seen in surveillance photos at a convenience store shortly before the shooting.

He appeared to be a heavy man with short, dark hair, a silver chain, jeans, dark T-shirt and a dark jacket with white Ecko brand patches on the shoulders.

President Donald Trump, whose demand that Congress approve $5 billion for a U.S. southern border wall has led to a partial government shutdown, tweeted Thursday about Singh’s killing, ending with: “Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!”

Singh, a 33-year-old with a newborn son, was an “American patriot,” his police chief said.

“He came to America with one purpose, and that was to serve this country,” Richardson said.

Singh drove more than two hours each way to attend the police academy in Yuba City, Richardson said. He joined the Merced County sheriff’s office as a reserve officer and worked as an animal control officer in Turlock before being hired by the Newman force in 2011.

English was Singh’s third language and he had a thick accent but took speech classes to improve his communication, the chief said.

Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and their 5-month-old son.

“Please help us find this coward,” Richardson said of Singh’s killer. “We need closure, his family needs closure.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.