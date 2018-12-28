OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan died Friday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland following public outcry when his Yemeni mother could not get a visa to see him, leaders of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Friday.

The hospitalization of 2-year-old Abdullah Hassan and the U.S. ban on travel from some mostly-Muslim countries, including Yemen, kept his mother Shaima Swileh from seeing her son until CAIR and a law firm filed an emergency lawsuit.

Abdullah’s father Ali Hassan brought him to the U.S. months ago to get medical care for a degenerative brain condition that kept worsening. The boy and father are U.S. citizens.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 29 at the California Islamic Center in Lodi.

