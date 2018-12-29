CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A fire that burned a Castro Valley home Saturday morning was sparked by a space heater, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6 a.m., when the heater caught fire in the living room on the first floor of the two-story house, Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

Two dogs perished in the one-alarm fire and a man who lives there suffered second-degree burns while trying to extinguish flames with a garden hose, Knowles said.

The man was treated and released from a hospital.

Two others at the home, a woman and an infant, safely escaped before fire crews arrived. Working smoke alarms alerted the residents to the blaze, Knowles said.

Castro Valley: Firefighters quickly contained 1-alarm house fire on Milmar Blvd. One person injured. A working smoke alarm alerted a family of 3 of the fire. Fire caused by a space heater on the 1st floor of the home. Details: https://t.co/UNHhtvS4i4 pic.twitter.com/oeTWfGaTQV — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) December 29, 2018

