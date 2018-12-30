Filed Under:Car crash, Police, San Francisco, SFPD, Stolen car, Tenderloin, traffic
Stolen Vehicle crashes into fire hydrant in Tenderloin (Source: SFPD Tenderloin Twitter/@SFPDTenderloin)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in the Tenderloin at high speeds on Sunday afternoon, causing major traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Turk and Jones Streets. Emergency crews arrived to the scene to rescue one injured person, who was reportedly trapped under a car. The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Traffic lights in the area were already impacted, which worsened the traffic congestion. Workers from the Water Department were called to the scene to treat the broken hydrant, which was spraying water at a high rate and speed.

Tenderloin police officers took a suspect into custody at the scene as he attempted to flee the vehicle after the crash, officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s