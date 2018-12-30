SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in the Tenderloin at high speeds on Sunday afternoon, causing major traffic delays in the area.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Turk and Jones Streets. Emergency crews arrived to the scene to rescue one injured person, who was reportedly trapped under a car. The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Avoid Turk & Jones and the surrounding area: A stolen vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Tenderloin Offices took a suspect who fled from the vehicle into custody. Traffic signals in the area are also impacted and this is causing significant traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/MU3PLSqMXx — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) December 31, 2018

Traffic lights in the area were already impacted, which worsened the traffic congestion. Workers from the Water Department were called to the scene to treat the broken hydrant, which was spraying water at a high rate and speed.

(Tenderloin, San Francisco) Person Trapped Under Car, Motorist Fled — The suspect abandoned their vehicle and took off running after the crash. Emergency crews are working to rescue the injured person. More here: https://t.co/L3MTvfpCMJ #CitizenAppSF pic.twitter.com/Z8oaWZfBV5 — Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) December 30, 2018

Tenderloin police officers took a suspect into custody at the scene as he attempted to flee the vehicle after the crash, officials said.