SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in the Tenderloin at high speeds on Sunday afternoon, causing major traffic delays in the area.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Turk and Jones Streets. Emergency crews arrived to the scene to rescue one injured person, who was reportedly trapped under a car. The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.
Traffic lights in the area were already impacted, which worsened the traffic congestion. Workers from the Water Department were called to the scene to treat the broken hydrant, which was spraying water at a high rate and speed.
Tenderloin police officers took a suspect into custody at the scene as he attempted to flee the vehicle after the crash, officials said.