SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested the suspect in a brutal beating in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Friday evening that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Oakland resident Melton Earl Kelly, 25, was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting/delaying/obstructing peace officer duties, and multiple narcotics-related offenses, according to police.

The suspect was identified after surveillance video captured the assault at 5 p.m. Friday at the corner of Cyril Magnin and Eddy streets near the Powell Street BART station. Kelly allegedly kicked and punched the victim multiple times while robbing him. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is still recovering.

Officers took Kelly into custody after spotting him Sunday morning on the 300 block of Ellis Street.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

