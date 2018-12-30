  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:25 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Brutal Beating, Crime, SFPD, Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested the suspect in a brutal beating in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Friday evening that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Melton Earl Kelly

Melton Kelly, suspect in brutal Tenderloin District beating. (SFPD)

Oakland resident Melton Earl Kelly, 25, was arrested at 7:19 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting/delaying/obstructing peace officer duties, and multiple narcotics-related offenses, according to police.

Melton Earl Kelly

Oakland resident Melton Earl Kelly was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, mayhem, assault with a
deadly weapon, and other offenses. (via Bay City News)

The suspect was identified after surveillance video captured the assault at 5 p.m. Friday at the corner of Cyril Magnin and Eddy streets near the Powell Street BART station. Kelly allegedly kicked and punched the victim multiple times while robbing him. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is still recovering.

Tenderloin District Beating

A brutal beating was caught on video by a bystander in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Friday. (Jenny G Shao via KPIX)

Officers took Kelly into custody after spotting him Sunday morning on the 300 block of Ellis Street.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s