HILLSBOROUGH (CBS SF) — A fallen tree on southbound I-280 in Hillsborough blocked the right lanes of the freeway for about an hour late Monday morning, according to authorities.

At around 11:20 a.m., CHP reported that a downed tree had blocked the lanes on southbound I-280 north of Black Mountain Road in San Mateo County.

Crews had cleared the tree within about an hour. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.