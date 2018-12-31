SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The strong winds howling across San Francisco Bay almost forced one man to cancel his plans to propose to his girlfriend while sailing on New Year’s Eve.

Zach O’Brien and Brittany Robanser, two San Francisco residents who live in the Mission District, told a KPIX 5 cameraman shooting video of the waves for a story on the high winds that they had plans to go sailing Monday. But the weather did not cooperate, leading their sailing trip to be cancelled.

They decided to have a picnic instead at Crissy Field.

What Brittany didn’t realize was that Zach had planned to pop the question when they were out on the water. Instead, he decided to improvise on camera.

“Hey, do you want to get a good video?” Zach asked with a smile before walking over to his girlfriend and dropping to one knee.

As he pulled out a ring, he said, “This is what we’re doing today!”

An obviously surprised Brittany covered her mouth with both hands and squealed as she realized what was happening.

“The storm of the century brought us out here today. I love you so much Brittany. Will you marry me?” Zach asked.

She immediately answered: “Yes!”

Zach revealed that he had to come up with a Plan B after the sailing trip was cancelled.

“We were supposed to do it on the boat,” he explained after proposing.

The couple proceeded to celebrate with a bottle of champagne with friends who had gathered for the picnic and surprise engagement celebration.