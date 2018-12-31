SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco’s first message for anyone planning on coming to the fireworks on the Embarcadero: Don’t drive.

“Beginning at 8 o’clock tonight, all Muni service is free, all across San Francisco,” says SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato.

“We’ll be running extra service in our Muni Metro system, and on our most popular Owl lines until 5 o’clock tomorrow morning.”

And while Muni is free, BART will be running trains until 3 o’clock in the morning to help New Year’s revelers get home.

While there is no official estimate of how many people will come to San Francisco’s Embarcadero, police are expecting crowds large enough to shut down some city streets.

“Just be patient with the crowds and the traffic out there,” pleaded Officer Robert Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department. “People are going to want to get from point A to point B. We want everyone to get here, have fun, and get home and be safe.”

Another consideration is the wind that has relentlessly pounded the city’s waterfront this New Year’s Eve. A number of bay cruises planned for New Year’s Eve have already been cancelled because of rough waters.

“Well, we were supposed to go sailing. We’ve had it planned for a few days now,” said Zach O’Brien of San Francisco. “Our sailor guy told us we would die today if we went out there.”

The bay cruise cancellation was particular bad news for O’Brien and his girlfriend Lindsay. He had planned on using the cruise for a surprise proposal. Instead, he unveiled the ring on a windy Crissy Field.