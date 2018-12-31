MARIN CITY (CBS SF) – A boating accident in the North Bay Monday afternoon has left one person dead and one person severely injured, according to authorities.

Th fatal incident unfolded at the Liberty Dock in Richardson Bay just north of Sausalito.

Firefighters from the Southern Marin Fire Protection District were called at 2:18 p.m. to a dock at Schoonmaker Point Marina at 85 Liberty Ship Way.

Two people were reported to be in the water, Battalion Chief Matt Barnes said.

Firefighters arrived in five and a half minutes and found that a man and a woman in their early to mid 40s were in distress. Barnes said that one was submerged while the other person was on the surface.

Both were taken from the water and taken to a hospital.

The pair was in a small vessel that resembled a rowboat, Barnes said, and firefighters don’t know yet whether the pair fell in the water or the boat overturned.

Barnes said winds in the area were anywhere from 30 to 35 mph.

Asked whether it was dangerous for the pair to be on the water, “Yeah, definitely,” he said.

Also, a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for care.

Barnes said fire officials don’t know whether the man and woman were drinking alcohol.

A small craft advisory is in place for the entire Bay Area.