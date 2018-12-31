  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) — Federal prosecutors say a California utility’s role in igniting wildfires last year could allow a judge to find that it violated terms of its criminal conviction in a deadly gas pipeline explosion.

In a court filing Monday, the U.S. attorney’s office in San Francisco cited investigations by state officials that blamed Pacific Gas & Electric power lines for some of the fires in October 2017. Investigators also said they found evidence PG&E violated state law.

Prosecutors say a judge could use those facts to determine that the utility violated conditions of its probation in a conviction stemming from an explosion of one of its natural gas lines in 2010. The blast in San Bruno killed eight people.

PG&E didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

