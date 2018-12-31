OAKLAND (CBS SF) – With the Raiders without a home next season ahead of their move to Las Vegas, a British newspaper is reporting that the team is looking at playing their 2019 home games in London.

According to the Daily Mail, the team is reportedly in talks with Tottenham Hotspur of English Premier League about playing all eight of their home games next season at their new soccer stadium, which will be completed in early 2019.

The 60,000-seat stadium was designed to host NFL games along with soccer, with an artificial turf field placed underneath a retractable grass pitch that Tottenham will use for its matches.

The Raiders had already been slated to play one 2019 game in London and had played at Wembley Stadium back in October.

Along with London, San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Diego have been rumored as possible temporary homes for the Raiders, who declined an offer to play at the Oakland Coliseum in 2019 after the City of Oakland sued the team and the NFL.

Meanwhile, the team’s new stadium in Las Vegas is not expected to be complete until 2020.

The Raiders, who ended their season Sunday with a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, has not commented on the Daily Mail report.