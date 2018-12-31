SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s Department of Emergency Management is encouraging residents and visitors to sign up for text alerts to stay informed in case of an emergency on New Year’s Eve.

“Signing up for emergency text alerts from AlertSF is one of the simplest things to stay informed and safe during an emergency on New Year’s Eve,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, the SFDEM executive director.

People can text the phrase NYESF to 888-777 to receive emergency text message alerts related to New Year’s Eve events in San Francisco. New Year’s Eve celebrants can also visit www.sfdem.org/NYESF.

Celebrating New Year's Eve in #SanFrancisco? Sign up for AlertSF. Simply text NYESF to 888-777. AlertSF will send you a text alert for emergencies or significant disruptions #NYESF #SF #NYE19 #SFPD pic.twitter.com/Gp3SdAIOS0 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 31, 2018

AlertSF sends alerts and instructions following a natural disaster, police, fire or health emergencies, or during significant transportation problems.

The system has more than 110,000 subscribers, or 30 percent of San Francisco households, according to the agency.

For special events like New Year’s Eve, a special registration code is established. In the past year, Bay to Breakers, Pride and Fleet Week have all received a special AlertSF registration code.

The city will have additional resources available on New Year’s Eve, including extra staffing by police, firefighters, ambulance crews, sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers. San Francisco’s Emergency Operations Center will be active to support first responders, coordinate city resources, and provide public information.

