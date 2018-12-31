  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – With 2019 set to begin, authorities in San Jose are set to crack down on illegal fireworks and impose massive fines for anyone caught setting them off during celebrations to ring in the New Year.

“We need the Community’s assistance to stop illegal fireworks in San Jose,” Fire Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said in a statement earlier this month. “When reporting illegal fireworks activity online, we’re asking residents to provide as much specific information as they can, so we can increase enforcement.”

The city has set up a website to “snap, click and report” violators, where residents can upload photos and videos of their neighbors using illegal fireworks.

Residents can also report illegal fireworks by calling a 24-hour hotline at 408-535-5600. Anyone who spots an active fire should call 911.

First-time violators face a $500 fine, with increased fines for repeat violations within 18 months. Anyone caught selling fireworks faces fines up to $50,000, along with potential jail time.

