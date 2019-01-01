By Andria Borba
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The first Bay Area baby born in 2019 will have to be loud to get her Mom’s attention over her 9 – yes, 9 brothers and sisters.

Keani Diane was born at North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield at 12:25 a.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“She was our last one and the last one wants to make a big entrance,” said mom, Elesha Matte.

Elesha’s labor was induced at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, but Keani, had her own plan.

“She took a lot longer than I thought she was going to take, because I normally progress really fast once I’m in labor,” said Matte. “She took a lot longer than I thought.”

Thirteen hours later, Keani went from a December 31 baby to a January 1 baby.

“It was a joke like yesterday while we was in the other room,” laughed Matte. “We was talking about it and my Mom was like, ‘wouldn’t it be great if you was like, the first baby of the New Year?’ and I was like ‘No, I would like to have her now’.”

