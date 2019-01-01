OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 6-year-old girl playing her Oakland backyard early Tuesday was struck by a stray bullet fired in an illegal New Year celebration, authorities said.

Oakland police said they received a call at 2 a.m. from a local hospital staff regarding a 6-year-old who was bought in for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

The little girl was then transferred to Children’s hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl was wounded sometime after midnight in the 9600 block of Thermal Street during a family New Year’s Eve party. She was playing in the backyard of her residence when she was struck by a stray bullet.

A family member drove the child to the hospital.

Due to the injury to the child and evidence observed at the scene, police believe the child was struck by illegal celebratory gunfire.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this case was encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Departments Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland were offering a reward of up to $5, 000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.