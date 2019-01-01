Filed Under:Cycling accident, Mayor Sam Liccardo

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was hit by a car on New Year’s Day, according to a city spokesperson.

It happened Tuesday afternoon while the mayor was riding his bike near Sierra Road.

He was taken to Regional Medical Center in San Jose where he will remain overnight.

“The mayor was cycling this afternoon near Sierra Road and was struck by a car. He’s a bit banged up but it’s nothing overly serious. He’ll likely be kept overnight for observation and then back home in a day or two,” according to the city spokesperson.

More updates on his condition and the crash will follow as details emerge.

