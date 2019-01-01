SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than a hundred swimmers had been expecting to take the plunge into the chill waters of the bay Tuesday morning at Alcatraz Island to make the annual New Year Day Alcatraz swim, sponsored by the South End Rowing Club.

But strong winds and waves put the kibosh on that ambition.

Instead, participants swam inside the breakwater and cove at Aquatic Park on the San Francisco waterfront.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to make this modification but, luckily, we are able to adapt and we also know — with open water swimming — conditions are constantly changing,” said race director Kelley Pribel.

Swimmers still swam the same distance of about a mile and a quarter and the water was plenty cold at a shivering 53 degrees.