SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A man died when he ran across Highway 1 in Santa Cruz north of 41st Avenue and was hit by a car Monday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 38-year-old Watsonville man’s vehicle had become disabled and was partially blocking a lane of southbound Highway 1 around 5:45 p.m., according to the CHP.

An officer responded and spoke with the man, noticing signs of intoxication. The man started to walk into the traffic lanes and the officer tried to pull him back, according to the CHP.

The man jerked out of the officer’s grasp and ran across both lanes of southbound Highway 1, jumped the guardrail and started running across the northbound lanes — directly in the path of a Subaru in the fast lane.

The Subaru hit the man and the driver stopped on the left median, according to the CHP. The officer, a passerby and other arriving officers began CPR on the man who had been hit but around 6 p.m., medics pronounced him dead.

While alcohol or drugs are suspected in the case of the man who died, use of these substances is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Subaru, a 46-year-old woman from San Jose, the CHP said.

