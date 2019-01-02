  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boys And Girls Club, California Highway Patrol, Child pornography, Napa Valley, Youth Mentor

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — A former mentor at the California Boys and Girls club of Napa Valley has been charged in a child pornography case that includes thousands of photos and video.

The suspect is 40-year-old Tariq Arrhamann Majid. He was arrested following a search warrant for a room he was renting in Vallejo.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Majid did not enter a plea Wednesday in federal court in Sacramento.

Court records say a California Highway Patrol officer began an investigation of Majid in October, when the officer detected software possibly used to download child pornography.

Court documents say that Majid had been “a mentor” in Napa, although the documents do not say when.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley executive director Mark Kuhnhausen called the news disturbing. He said Majid worked part-time at the club from May to October in 2015.

An attorney for Majid did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

RELATEDSuspect Arrested As Detectives Find Collection Of 300+ Child Porn Images, Videos

 

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s