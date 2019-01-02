SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — A former mentor at the California Boys and Girls club of Napa Valley has been charged in a child pornography case that includes thousands of photos and video.

The suspect is 40-year-old Tariq Arrhamann Majid. He was arrested following a search warrant for a room he was renting in Vallejo.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Majid did not enter a plea Wednesday in federal court in Sacramento.

Court records say a California Highway Patrol officer began an investigation of Majid in October, when the officer detected software possibly used to download child pornography.

Court documents say that Majid had been “a mentor” in Napa, although the documents do not say when.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley executive director Mark Kuhnhausen called the news disturbing. He said Majid worked part-time at the club from May to October in 2015.

An attorney for Majid did not immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

