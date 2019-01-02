SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The partial federal government shutdown has forced Yosemite National Park limit entry due to a buildup of trash and human waste.

Park rangers were screening vehicles at the South Entrance, allowing only visitors with reservations for lodging or camping inside the park.

Since the shutdown began on December 22, there has been no “National Park Service-provided visitor services, such as restrooms, trash collection, facilities, or road maintenance,” according to the park’s website.

One resident told the Associated Press, “There is more trash and human waste and disregard for the rules than I’ve seen in my four years living here.”

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, Hetch Hetchy, Wawona and Hodgdon Meadow Campgrounds, and all snow play areas were also closed.

Visitors were being asked to dispose of their trash elsewhere in “a dumpster or trash can at a hotel or store that is open and has a dumpster or trash can that is not full.”