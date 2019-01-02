  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:bicyclist hit by car, Fruitvale BART, Hit & run, Hit and run, Oakland
An Oakland police officer examines a bicycle involved in a hit and run collision near the Fruitvale BART station, January 2, 2019. (CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A teenage boy who was riding his bicycle near the Fruitvale BART station was critically hurt Wednesday after being hit by a car and dragged for blocks, police said.

The incident happened along the 1100 block of 35th Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Oakland police said the 14-year-old boy was struck and then dragged for four blocks. He was listed in critical condition.

Police did not immediately issue a description of the suspect vehicle, but urged the driver and passenger to turn themselves in.

No other information was immediately available.

