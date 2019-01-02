  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:#Birdbox, Bird Box, Netflix, Streaming

LOS GATOS (AP) — Netflix has provided the movie industry with an unprecedented peek at how a newly released film is faring as competition for Hollywood’s biggest names intensifies.

The Los Gatos-based company disclosed in a recent tweet that 45 million subscriber accounts worldwide had watched the Sandra Bullock thriller “Bird Box” during its first seven days on the service. That’s the biggest first-week success of any movie made so far for Netflix’s 12-year-old streaming service.

The revelation created a stir in Hollywood and on Wall Street.

RELATED: Bullock’s Horror Pic Breaking The Internet With Hilarious ‘Bird Box’ Memes

While getting that many people to theaters would be impressive, one analyst says the better yardstick is viewership on TV, given that subscribers didn’t have to leave their homes or pay extra for this movie. By that yardstick, viewership spread over a week isn’t as impressive.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s