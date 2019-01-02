SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There were no Bay Area winners in the New Year’s Day Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky winner bought their winning ticket worth an estimated $425 million in New York.

It was the eighth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers were: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and a gold mega ball number of 14.

If the winner takes cash, he or she will pocket about $254 million.

Six people took the second-prize tickets worth about $1 million apiece, according to the New York lottery.

Three were sold New York. The remaining were purchased in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.