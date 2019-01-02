Filed Under:Crash, East San Jose, Red Light Runner, San Jose, San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer driving a marked patrol vehicle suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a red-light runner in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision occurred around 1:57 a.m. at the intersection of Tully and King roads, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia. The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment and released.

Scene of injury crash involving a San Jose Police Department cruiser near Tully and King roads on January 2, 2019. (CBS)

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to Garcia, and was issued a red-light violation citation, but wasn’t arrested. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision, Garcia said.

