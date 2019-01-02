SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer driving a marked patrol vehicle suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a red-light runner in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision occurred around 1:57 a.m. at the intersection of Tully and King roads, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia. The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment and released.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to Garcia, and was issued a red-light violation citation, but wasn’t arrested. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision, Garcia said.

