SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Several streets in San Jose will be closed in preparation for College Football Playoff Week and for the NCAA National Championship Game, which will be played at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 7.

Playoff Week begins Thursday, Jan. 3 to act as a “homecoming weekend” experience for fans ahead of the repeat matchup between Alabama vs. Clemson and to show off what San Jose has to offer.

Downtown San Jose will host CFP’s “Championship Campus,” which will be the epicenter of fan activities during Playoff Week.

Over 100,000 people are estimated to be in the area for the event, according to a memo to the San Jose City Council; this is the largest ever group of visitors expected by the city.

The city’s official website posted a list of events for Playoff Week, which can be viewed here.

Market St. and San Pedro St. will be closed the entire week until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Three streets will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 3, five will be closed on Friday, Jan. 4, six will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 5 and 21 streets will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 6. due to the Extra Yard For Teachers 5K Run on that day.

To view a complete list of street closures, click here.

VTA also posted guides for getting around on public transportation to the event and throughout the week. Below is a map of VTA service to Levi’s Stadium.