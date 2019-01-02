SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suspected of sexual assault in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The assault, which happened to an elderly person, occurred at 12:36 p.m. in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue, on the eastern edge of the Nob Hill neighborhood.

Shortly after seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect, officers with the Tenderloin station located the suspect and placed him under arrest Tuesday.

.@SFPDTenderloin units have located the suspect and placed him under arrest. Thank you all for your help in locating this suspect. And thank you TTF Units for your diligent work. #SFPD #SF pic.twitter.com/18BqWfuj0M — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 2, 2019

Additional details were not immediately available.

