OAKLAND (CBS SF) — As the clock winds down on the Golden State Warriors’ time in Oakland, star player Stephen Curry wants to show his appreciation for Oakland and its loyal fans by throwing a free concert.

Curry announced on his Instagram account that he was celebrating “my 10th season in The Town” with an event at Oakland’s Fox Theater on Friday involving live performances from local artists.

“2019 is going to be a year of celebration, especially for me as we get to celebrate the city of Oakland,” said Curry. “Obviously, it’s our last year playing in Oakland as a Warriors organization. It’s a great opportunity for me to share a little bit of my 10-year journey here playing in front of Oakland.”

Curry tagged Bay Area artists P-Lo, E-40, Mistah FAB as among the special guests expected to be at the event. The event was also planned as a rollout to the new Curry 6 sneakers from his sponsor, Under Armor.

Tickets to the free event were being distributed at Curry’s pop-up store in downtown Oakland. They were expected to be snapped up quickly as Fox Theater seating is limited to 2,800 people.