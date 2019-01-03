OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police said Thursday that they hope video footage will help them identify and arrest the driver and passenger of a vehicle that struck a 14-year-old bicyclist in the Fruitvale district on Wednesday afternoon, leaving him in critical condition.

The vehicle struck the bicyclist in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue, near the Fruitvale BART station, at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday and dragged him for about four blocks before it finally stopped, according to police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson.

The boy, who was on his way to a nearby bike shop when he was hit, was dislodged when the car stopped but the driver and passenger then drove away and abandoned the vehicle several blocks away, Watson said.

Police hope to recover video footage of the collision from the BART station, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses that were traveling in the area and from nearby businesses and residences, according to Watson.

The two suspects haven’t yet been identified, located or arrested, she said.

