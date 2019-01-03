PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a pickup truck driver who hit a woman in a pedestrian crosswalk in Pleasanton and then drove away after providing false information.

Pleasanton police posted security camera video of the collision and the suspect Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened on December 21.

The video shows the dark-colored pickup truck turning left from Johnson Drive onto Tom Burnett Lane and striking a woman in the middle of the marked crosswalk.

Other security camera images show the suspect’s face as he was entering a nearby business. Police said the driver stopped at the scene after the collision and provided information that was later determined to be false. The unidentified pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver then left the scene and walked into the nearby firm where he did not appear to have legitimate business, nor is he an employee, nor did the business recognize him, police said.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian male, 30 to 38 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing 200 lbs. with medium length dark hair, wearing a blue jacket with dark colored pants.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a newer-model Chevrolet or GMC quad cab pickup truck, dark in color. Anyone who recognizes the suspect was urged to contact Pleasanton police.