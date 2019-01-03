(CBS SF) — A man with a notorious history of graffiti tagging has been arrested for vandalizing Bay Area Rapid Transit rail cars, including the agency’s brand-new fleet.

Matthew Raoul White, a member of an Australian tagging crew known as “Get Hectik,” was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on December 28, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The 33-year-old White was awaiting a flight to Sydney when he was arrested and had spray paint on his clothing and shoes, the DA’s office said. He is well-known in Australia for his prolific graffiti tagging and has flaunted his activities by posting videos online.

White is suspected of tagging a number of BART cars during the first week of December at BART facilities in Contra Costa and San Mateo counties, including BART’s new “fleet of the future” rail cars.

Courts in Australia have labeled White a public nuisance for his graffiti activities. He was also arrested in New York in 2016 along with two others for allegedly trespassing at a Bronx train depot in order to vandalize a train.

White faces two counts of felony vandalism and is being held on $400,000 bail. His first court date set for January 10.